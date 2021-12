Emma Webb lost her daughter Brodie Morgan to suicide last year, when she was 16 years old.

Emma has now walked 285 miles raising more than £7,500 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

"She was my purpose for living really, it really is hard to carry on, I just miss her so much," said Emma.

"I think it's really important to get the message out there, people shouldn't be ashamed of mental wellbeing"