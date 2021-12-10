Two YouTubers who travelled from Scotland to Gwynedd and drove Porsches at speeds of up to 116mph (187km/h) have been given suspended sentences.

David Murray and Timur Khayov, who is a pilot, reached speeds of almost twice the national limit on the B3491 near Bala during a visit in March 2020.

They both pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on 17 November at Llandudno Magistrates' Court.

Both defendants were sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, banned from driving for 18 months, given 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay £689 in costs.