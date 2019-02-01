"That will all come off", says a dog breeder holding up the puppy to show its ears.

During an investigation, a breeder offered to sell a BBC Wales undercover journalist a puppy for £13,000 and spoke of cropping the dogs' ears.

The practice is banned in the UK under the Animal Welfare Act, but some breeders are offering fraudulent pet passports to imply it was done abroad.

The breeder later told BBC Wales he had "never arranged" for any dogs' ears to be chopped as it was illegal.

Some dog charities, which help rehome dogs after they have been seized from breeders, said they feared the demand for the cut ears was being driven by celebrity pictures on social media.