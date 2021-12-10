Wales has to be prepared for cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant to rise "quickly and steeply," First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

He was speaking at the Welsh government's latest coronavirus briefing, where he said rules on visiting care homes and hospitals would be set out in the coming days.

He also said Welsh government reviews of Covid restrictions would take place every week, rather than every three, in light of the new variant.

On Friday, four more Omicron cases were confirmed in Wales, taking the total number to 13.