Hospitality professionals have voiced their concerns for Christmas as the latest review of Covid restrictions is announced.

Chef Stephen Terry, of The Hardwick, in Abergavenny, said businesses were “so reliant” on trade during the festive season.

Taking that away would be “absolutely devastating, catastrophic,” he said.

Ella Pickford, of the town’s Bean and Bread cafe, said: “We’re just taking it a week at a time really.”

The Welsh government has asked diners and drinkers to wear masks when not eating or drinking in pubs and restaurant.