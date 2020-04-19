An ICU nurse who left her job has said the pressure of working on the ward during the Covid pandemic left her crying for two hours after her shift finished.

Fern Osborne, 30, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said she would feel ill with anxiety when the time came to go to work.

She said she was "not the only one" who had left the NHS and moved to an agency due to pressures on mental health.

The Welsh government said: "We are very grateful to our workforce working across sectors and settings for all they have done and continue to do throughout the pandemic.

"Agency workers provide a very valuable additional resource during this time too."