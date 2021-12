Plans are being made to fly a stranded turtle thousands of miles across the world.

Tally was found more than 4,000 miles from home on Talacre Beach, Flintshire, after Storm Arwen.

A Kemp's ridley sea turtle - the rarest kind in the world - Tally is now recovering at Anglesey Sea Zoo.

The zoo’s Frankie Hobro said they then hope to tag and track the creature after its release in waters off Mexico.