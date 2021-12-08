Families who could not be with loved ones on the night Downing Street staff met for a Christmas party say they feel "sickened at the double standards".

Due to lockdown restrictions at the time, Mel Buckley was unable to be with her mother when she died in a Wrexham hospital.

She has reacted angrily to footage of government staff joking about a Christmas party inside No 10 at the time.

"We weren't able to be there when she passed," she said.

"I'm absolutely disgusted at the double standards, they've laughed in our face."

On the day of the party, Moira Owen could only see her 104-year-old mother through the window of her care home. It was to be her last Christmas.

Ms Owen said: "I feel sickened to my core. It's the final insult to a lot of insults."