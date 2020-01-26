People at Pontypool market have offered their views on a proposed council tax shake-up.

The Welsh government is considering the first revaluation of residential properties since 2003.

“I think it would be terrible, people are paying too much for it as it is,” said one man, while a stallholder said a rise in council tax would be “disappointing.”

Ministers said they want to make the tax fairer, but Conservatives said the families should be protected from higher bills.