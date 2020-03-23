Wales' train services will improve "gradually" over the next few years, the deputy minister for climate change said.

Lee Waters unveiled the first of 70 new trains to be used on the South Wales Metro, which is expected to be completed by 2023.

It comes as the chief executive of Transport for Wales said he was "not happy" with some commuters experiences.

Natasha Asghar, the transport spokeswoman for the Welsh Conservatives, said commuters had been rammed on to trains "like sardines" and were "disgusted".