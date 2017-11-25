An alleged victim of sexual abuse on Catholic monk-owned Caldey Island has spoken of the “horrible time”.

Kevin O’Connell claimed he was assaulted as a child by Father Thaddeus Kotik, a monk living there.

Mr O’Connell also said he was abused by a priest named Father Charles Jeffries, whom he said he first met on Caldey Island.

“They used to give you pills and mead and everything to get you drunk,” he said.

The Welsh and UK governments have rejected his calls for a public inquiry.