Health Minister Eluned Morgan said a "jabs army" would be "back in force" with extra services called on to help NHS Wales to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A top-up jab will be offered to adults who have not yet had one, as soon as three months after their second jab, amid concern over the Omicron variant.

The Welsh government has been meeting to discuss health boards' proposed plans to roll out the revised vaccination programme.

Ms Morgan said they would undoubtedly be "pulling in all the volunteers that we can, calling on all the services we can: local authorities, fire brigade, army, everybody".