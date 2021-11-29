After a coma and two years of rehabilitation, 23-year-old super-fit Welsh boxer Cara Owen is putting on the gloves again.

Her life hung in the balance after she suffered a major haemorrhage after victory in a fight-night bout.

Now she is back in the ring as a trainer to help others, rather than a fighter.

She said: "It is all I've known since I was three years old. But I'm happy to still be alive, and that I can still train - and now I can train others."