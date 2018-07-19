The family of a teenager who died after falling at holiday resort have said they are proud safety changes will be introduced in the Balearic Islands in his name.

Thomas Channon, 18, from Rhoose in the Vale of Glamorgan, was celebrating his A-levels when he fell seven floors over a knee-high wall in 2018.

Tom's Check, a scheme to ensure actions are taken in the event of a fatality will be piloted in the islands next summer, following campaigning by the family.

It is one part of a new training programme for British consulate staff, which also looks at improving holidaymakers' safety and the way bereaved families are supported.

The Foreign Office said following the pilot, the programme would be run in other resorts.