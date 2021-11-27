CCTV footage shows the moment a woman narrowly avoided being hit by a falling tree in a pub beer garden amid strong winds from Storm Arwen.

Cheryl Pound had the lucky escape while having a cigarette break after closing The Star pub in Bridgend where she works.

Footage from the pub, in Market Street, captured the moment the tree fell just feet away from her.

At the time the tree came down, flattening rows of pub tables, the nearest weather station recorded wind gusts in excess of 50mph (80km/h).