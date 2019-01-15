A procession of cars was driven around a town centre in tribute to a 10-year-old boy killed by a dog.

A DeLorean, famous for appearing in 1985's Back to the Future film, was among motors that turned up before the funeral of Jack Lis in Caerphilly.

Among tributes read to Jack, who died on 8 November, was one by his best friend.

It read: "Jack, you went away too soon. I never got to say goodbye. Thanks for being an amazing friend. You will always be in my heart."