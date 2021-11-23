Wales is the only UK nation without a veterans commissioner, which the UK government promised to create and fund.

The mother of a Welsh soldier killed in Afghanistan said a veterans commissioner would stop ex-servicemen and women being "dropped like a sack of hot coal"

And Simon Weston, who is one of about 140,000 veterans in Wales, said there needed to be "a single voice to represent veterans" throughout the nation.

The welsh government said it was continuing to discuss the appointment with the Office for Veterans Affairs and the Wales Office.