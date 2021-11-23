Murder detectives have said a woman found dead in her home at the weekend is believed to be 65-year-old June Fox Roberts.

Officers attended Ms Fox-Roberts' home address in St Anne's Drive, Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, after being contacted by a concerned family member on Sunday.

Det Supt Jason Davies added that a man was arrested in the local area on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and was currently in police custody.

A large cordon has been placed blocking the entrance to the cul-de-sac and police officers and crime scene investigators remain at the scene.