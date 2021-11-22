BBC News

Mum says free childcare move for Wales 'fantastic idea'

A mother has welcomed plans to expand free childcare for two-year-olds.

Until now, it was available only to those in deprived areas, but it is one of 46 policies which form part of a a co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru.

Others include free school meals, a cap on second and holiday home numbers, reforming council tax, and free social care.

Natalie Johnson, whose son Franklin is 18 months old, called the childcare news "fantastic".

