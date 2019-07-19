A HIV activist has said it was "heart-breaking" to see that stigma around the living with the virus was "so alive" after posting about it on social media.

Marlon Van Der Mark, of Cardiff, said it took him nearly four years to reveal that he has HIV.

The 24-year-old said he's received positive responses online, but also comments such as: "You're disgusting, you deserve to have AIDs".

He has called for a better understanding of living with the virus today and less stigma around testing.

The Welsh government said tackling HIV stigma and discrimination will be a major part of its HIV Action plan published next year.

Story by Kate Morgan. Video by Nick Hartley.