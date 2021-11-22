BBC News

Llantwit Fardre: Murder inquiry after woman's body found

A murder investigation is under way after the body of a woman was found in a house in south Wales.

The woman has yet to be named and no-one has been arrested.

Councillor Sam Trask said people were stunned and asking a lot of questions in an area with very low crime rates.

He added: "In Llantwit Fardre, this sort of thing just doesn’t happen."

He urged the public to refrain from speculating and commenting on social media before any facts were known.

