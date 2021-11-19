The owner of a cinema ordered to close by the council because it refused to ask for Covid passes has said the law went against her principles.

Anna Redfern, owner of Cinema & Co in Swansea, previously said she would not be complying with the Welsh government rules.

Notices have since been pinned outside the premises, stating the business had not carried out a Covid risk assessment.

“If I’m going to die, that is the hill I’m going to die on," Ms Redfern said.

The Welsh government said the use of Covid passes was required by law and not optional.