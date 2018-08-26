A photographer who has covered Iraq, Afghanistan and other conflict zones, has said there were times she felt compelled to put her camera down and help medics.

While she said being behind the lens in dangerous places could give you a "professional distance", she had felt the need to act in some moments.

"There were times when the medics needed help, so I put my camera down and I would just do whatever I could," she said. "Those times were much harder, emotionally to deal with."

•WARNING: This video contains distressing images.

Story by Iwan Griffiths, video edited by Alex Knill