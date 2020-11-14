The stars moving into Gwrych Castle for the new series of I'm A Celebrity can expect a "tougher" experience than last year's contestants.

Creative director Tom Gould said they will be split up into two groups, with one spending their first few nights sleeping on hard floors in an area called the "clink".

"Celebrities will face a series of head-to-head battles, and that will determine who gets access to the main camp, and who ends up in the clink," he warned.

Richard Madeley and Louise Minchin lead the 2021 line-up of the show which returns to Abergele, Conwy county, on Sunday.

"It's a real privilege to make the show here and to take inspiration from the local area and the local culture," said Mr Gould.

ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday at 21:00 GMT.