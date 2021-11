Primary school pupils have been given a lesson about space by British astronaut Major Tim Peake.

Staff at Gwaunmeisgyn Primary School wrote to the astronaut to see if he could fit in a visit to the school in Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taf, as part of his UK tour.

To their surprise, he replied to say that he could.

His visit also perfectly coincided with the start of their new topic in their curriculum on space.