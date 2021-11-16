Apology to Wales fans over crowded trains after match
Football fans have been promised "lessons have been learnt", following scenes of packed trains at the weekend.
Transport for Wales has tried to reassure fans ahead of Tuesday night's crucial World Cup qualifier against Belgium at Cardiff City Stadium.
Chief operating officer Marie Daly said 600 people tried to travel between Cardiff and Newport after the 5-1 win over Belarus on Saturday.
Some said they felt unsafe as many people were not wearing face masks.