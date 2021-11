A woman who lost both her legs to a deadly blood poisoning infection said she has been left amazed by a band of builders who have enabled her to live in her own home.

Cher Little thought she had Covid when she fell ill in October last year with meningococcal septicaemia.

Due to her illness, she could only live in a single room in her home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, before more than 70 tradesman stepped in to rebuild it.