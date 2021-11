Green firms in Wales are researching alternatives to plastic packaging in a bid to fight ocean pollution.

It is estimated that almost 13 million tonnes of plastic enter our oceans every year.

Plantsea, on Anglesey, aims to produce seaweed-based materials which are both biodegradable and compostable.

Meanwhile Happy Dolphin, in Wrexham, is looking to use calcium carbonate instead of plastic to make carrier bags, cups and cutlery.