Poppy, who chairs Wales' Youth Climate Ambassadors programme, has been taking part in events at COP26 - and keeping a video diary.

The 17-year-old travelled up from Newport with her stepfather and was invited to both the green zone as well as the blue zone - where the key negotiations took place.

Poppy said that she hopes, as a result of COP26, world leaders "listen to young people, activists and the planet, and commit to action".

She said it has been a "surreal experience, being in the same room as presidents where the real action is happening".