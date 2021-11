Sixteen-year-old Wenjing Lin was murdered at her family's takeaway by Chun Xu, a family friend.

Xu also tried to kill Wenjing’s stepfather, Yongquan Jiang, while he was at the Chinese takeaway in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The teenager's mother, Meifang Xu, said their lives has been turned upside-down.

Wenjing was an exemplary pupil, and studied really hard, her teachers at Treorchy Comprehensive School said.

Meanwhile, Gwendolyn Sterk from Welsh Women's Aid said most violence women and girls experience was by somebody they know, somebody in their family.

Chun Xu, 32, has now been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years for Wenjing's murder and the attempted murder of her stepfather.