Trying to keep two super heavyweight men under control while they twist each other's arms may sound daunting, but for Katherine Whitaker it's just a hobby.

The 48-year-old, from Newport, believes she is the UK's first female arm wrestling referee and this month she'll officiate at the UK's first professional national championship.

