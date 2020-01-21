The plane crash which killed Emiliano Sala has been a "a huge drama" for the aviation industry, according to the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA).

Robert Baltus, said the case highlighted illegal chartering within the business aviation industry, which the group had been warning about for years.

He added the group was "pleased" Henderson had been convicted.

Henderson was sentenced on Friday for endangering the safety of an aircraft and arranging a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.

Argentine striker Sala and pilot David Ibbotson died in the crash in January 2019.