The future climate could be determined by the level of emissions in the coming years, so how could a weather forecast in 2050 look?

The UK could be as much as 1.5C warmer by then, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, based on the current trajectory.

And there could be more extreme heat events and changes to the coastline.

BBC News weather presenter Sabrina Lee put together a forecast for 30 years' time, if climate change remains unchecked.