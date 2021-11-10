A doctor on maternity leave left her 17-week-old baby for the first time to help rescue injured caver George Linanne.

The 38-year-old spent two days stranded underground after falling in a cave in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday.

Dr Rebecca Specht was among the first rescuers to reach him and spent eight hours helping Mr Linnane.

She said there was an "added anxiety" on leaving baby Franklin "with no communication from above ground".

It took 300 volunteers 54 hours to rescue Mr Linnane, from Bristol, who is now being treated in hospital for broken bones and a chest injury.