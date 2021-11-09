There has been a "huge increase in interest" from women in taking up boxing since Lauren Price's Olympic success, according to the Welsh Amateur Boxing Association.

WABA Chairman Derek McAndrew said some boxing clubs have waiting lists because "they simply don't have big enough facilities".

When Price returned home after her Olympic Gold Medal win, the streets in Ystrad Mynach were packed full of hundreds of people.

Her success has inspired young fighters like 15-year-old Millie, from Brynmawr, who trains at the Calzaghe Academy near Abercarn.

Millie, who struggles with anxiety and feelings of social isolation, said: "Boxing has given me a lot more confidence".

Filmed and produced by Dani Thomas