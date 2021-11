A man who was injured while caving in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday has been rescued.

South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT) said he fell in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys.

Emergency services liaison officer Gary Evans said the rescuers were "delighted" because it had been a "difficult rescue", and because the casualty was doing "really well".