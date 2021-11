A war veteran only realised how many others like him were suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when he went to get help for the condition.

Welsh Guardsman Paul Bromwell served in the Falklands War, the 10-week conflict in 1982 between Argentina and the UK.

After struggling to return to civilian life he set up his own support group, but said more could be done.

The Welsh government said NHS funding for veterans had been increased.