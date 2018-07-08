Efforts to save a man injured in one of the UK’s deepest caves have been slowed down because rescuers have had to take the long way out.

After entering through the Cwm Dwr entrance of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, the man became hurt in the Brecon Beacons cavern.

Underground controller Julian Carter said: “We could not take them out of the entrance because of various technical difficulties.”

Almost 250 people have been involved in rescuing the man who was injured after falling while caving in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday.