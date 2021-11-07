Adding doors to fridges in top five UK supermarkets could save 1% of the UK's electricity use, campaigners have claimed.

Glamorgan cricketer Joe Cooke, an environmental campaigner when not on the pitch, says the move can help in the fight against climate change.

"If this change is made throughout the whole of Wales it could save enough power to power 50,000 homes," he said.

German supermarket Aldi committed to putting doors to all new UK stores, estimating it could reduce energy use by 20%.