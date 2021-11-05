Tackling the massive issue of climate change can seem daunting at an individual level.

But as world leaders talk climate change in Glasgow at COP26, people across the country are taking up the challenge in a bid to play their part.

Projects to create a regenerative fibre from flax, developing community green spaces and turning unwanted hair into booms which soak up oil from rivers are just a few of the community schemes in Wales.

"I think every individual needs to do something, whether it's something small or something big," said Kasey Perks of Create Hair Salon in Cardiff.