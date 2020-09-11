A male voice choir in Flintshire is the subject of a new documentary which is being shown in cinemas later this week.

Men Who Sing is a work by producer Dylan Williams, who was inspired to make the film about the Trelawnyd Male Voice Choir by his father, Ednyfed.

Ednyfed, 91, has been a member of the choir since he was 24 and has been attending for almost 70 years.

The film examines the relationship between the members, as they look for new recruits to keep the tradition of singing alive.