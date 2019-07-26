Football manager Rafa Benitez and his wife Montse hope a holiday home can help change the lives of bereaved and deprived children.

The couple are patrons of the Liverpool-based OLLY (Our Lost Love Years) Foundation and have presented the charity with a static caravan to use for holidays.

The Everton boss said the caravan, on the Lyons Robin Hood Park in Rhyl, would create "good memories" for the children who in many cases live in poverty and have never been on holiday.

Montse, who runs the Montse Benitez Foundation, said: "Something like this can change the life of people - it gives hope that there is a better life out there and that people care."