How can Welsh sport tackle climate change?

Double Olympic sailing gold medallist Hannah Mills has been looking at the role sport can play in helping the environment.

She tried to cut out single-use plastic as part of her preparations for this year's Tokyo games, and get other athletes to do the same.

Here, she talks to some of those making changes and she learns about the effect supporters can have when they attend big sporting events.

She has travelled to Glasgow to call for action on climate change during the COP26 conference.