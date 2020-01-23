The parents of a teenager who can have hundreds of epileptic seizures a day have made a desperate plea for help.

Bailey Williams' parents said raising £1,200 each month to buy his cannabis-based medication has become harder during the pandemic.

His parents Craig Williams and Rachel Rankmore are calling for an emergency compassionate fund for patients like Bailey.

"We need Bailey's prescription funded until it's available on the NHS," Ms Rankmore said.

The UK government changed the law in 2018 to make prescribing medical cannabis legal.

The Welsh government said doctors must take account of evidence and guidelines before prescribing.

In this video, Bailey's parents wanted to show the reality of what Bailey's seizures are like.

Some viewers may find the footage distressing.