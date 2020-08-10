"We didn't need Bear Grylls to move to Wales and buy a little island, we had Paul."

Paul O'Dwyer was one of three paddleboarders who died in a group of nine after getting into trouble on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, Pembroksehire on Saturday morning.

A woman who was taken to hospital is in a critical condition.

Neath Port Talbot councillor Matthew Crowley, who has known Mr O'Dwyer all his life, said "he was a chap that would give and give" to communities and charities.