The creator of the now-famous warming stripe graphic says he's going to "need more colours" to represent future years in a warmer world.

From the catwalk at London Fashion Week to the branding of the BBC News website, Prof Ed Hawkins' visualisation has become an international symbol of climate change.

Each line represents the average temperature for a year - blue for colder years and red for warmer.

According to Prof Hawkins, as the planet continues to warm as greenhouse gases are added to the atmosphere, the colours will get "darker and darker and darker".

BBC News' Sabrina Lee finds out more.

Video by Geraint Thomas