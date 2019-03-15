LGBTQ+ people living in rural areas can be left feeling "isolated" and "alone" because a lack of support, campaigners say.

Mark Lewis, a senior HIV policy advisor, is calling for a dedicated LGBTQ+ co-ordinator in each council area.

The Welsh government says it is committed to supporting LGBTQ+ people wherever they are in Wales, and its draft action plan aims to address these challenges.

Aled Lloyd Rees, who came out at 24 while living in Carmarthenshire, said he felt "singled out" and there was always a "small mentality" to contend with.