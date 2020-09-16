The family of a student who killed herself have expressed their disbelief at the "poor communications" of Cardiff University.

Mared Foulkes, 21, of Menai Bridge, Anglesey, died after being wrongly told she had failed an exam.

She received a results email in July 2020 that did not include the mark of her re-sit, which she had passed.

"We entrusted her learning and wellbeing to the university," her parents, Iona and Glyngwn Foulkes, said in a statement read by friend Margaret Flynn.

"Now we very much hope that Cardiff University will attend to the coroner's prevention of future deaths report."