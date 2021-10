A man has pleaded guilty to stalking by sending intimidating comments to former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and her adult daughter on Instagram.

Carl Davies, 44, was due to stand trial but changed his plea to both charges to guilty.

Davies, of Flint, Flintshire, admitted causing alarm or distress to both Louise and Mia Minchin in July 2020.

He will be sentenced on 15 December.