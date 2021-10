Seeing a young girl in tears having her hair combed became a moment of inspiration for engineer Youmna Mouhamad.

Now, as she launches her own afro hair comb, it is not just black women's hair she will be nurturing, but their ambitions too.

Youmna hopes to be a role model for young black women, encouraging them into careers such as engineering.

"I would have loved a young me to be taught by a black woman, " said Youma.